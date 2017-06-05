“Eventually They Realise That Maybe I Was Not All That Bad” – Salman Khan On His Exes

Divya Rao Jun . 5 . 2017
Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan has always maintained a good relationship with most of his exes and the most well known of them being Katrina Kaif. The two have worked together in movies post their break up and will also be seen in YRF’s upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai. Kat and Salman came together for the recently held IIFA press conference and their chemistry was noticed by everyone present.

Seeing that, he was asked how he manages to stay in good terms with them and here’s what he said according to DNA.

Eventually they realise that maybe I was not all that bad. You’re just happy for them, be supportive, wish good for them. As a friend, I am like the best friend but as a boyfriend, I am like…

Did he just say he’s a better friend than a boyfriend? Well, that’s just Salman being Salman!

