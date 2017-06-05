Freida Pinto Dresses The Part At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Priyanka Chopra‘s ladylike charm had definitely won us over but we had another fashionista playing the part at 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Frieda Pinto went for a classy and elegant look for the event just like PC chose to do it in monochrome.
Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri picked out this smart jumpsuit from Elie Saab that was just apt for the event. She styled it with a stylish hat from Yestadt Millinery and a sling bag from Roger Vivier. Celebrity makeup artist Quinn Murphy kept the look chic with bold lips and celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis gave her soft waves.
We love how she opted for a jumpsuit instead of a dress. Here’s a jumpsuit for you to flaunt: