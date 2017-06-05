Freida Pinto Dresses The Part At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

@freidapinto @veuveclicquot @eliesaabworld @lachambrepr @yestadtmillinery @rogervivier @marcusrfrancis @quinnmurphy @shoandco #veuveclicquotpoloclassic2017 A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jun 3, 2017 at 9:21pm PDT

Priyanka Chopra‘s ladylike charm had definitely won us over but we had another fashionista playing the part at 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Frieda Pinto went for a classy and elegant look for the event just like PC chose to do it in monochrome.

🙌 A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Jun 4, 2017 at 6:42am PDT

Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri picked out this smart jumpsuit from Elie Saab that was just apt for the event. She styled it with a stylish hat from Yestadt Millinery and a sling bag from Roger Vivier. Celebrity makeup artist Quinn Murphy kept the look chic with bold lips and celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis gave her soft waves.

Excuse me…where's my champagne? @vcpoloclassics #VCPC10 #veuveclicquot #vcpoloclassics A post shared by Freida Pinto (@freidapinto) on Jun 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

We love how she opted for a jumpsuit instead of a dress. Here’s a jumpsuit for you to flaunt: