Guess Which Bollywood Actor Is Going To Play The Lead In Desi Vampire Diaries

Swagata Dam Jun . 5 . 2017

#PhotoShoot 📷 – Akshay Singh : @akshaysingh1 Styled by – Ameira Punvani : @mspunvanity

A post shared by ॐ Shiv ॐ (@shiv_pandit) on

After Ekta Kapoor’s Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahanii, Indian TV is all set to introduce yet another supernatural drama about Vampires. Buzz is that Milap Zaveri is soon going to direct the desi version Vampire Diaries. And it seems actor Shiv Pandit will be playing the lead on the show. The story will trace the journey of a teenage girl who will fall for a 100-year old vampire. There will be more plot twists with the entries of other characters (werewolves etc). Will the desi audience accept this show? I guess we will have to wait and see.

0
TAGS
Milap Zaveri Shiv Pandit
Related Stories
Milap Zaveri
Nov . 8 . 2016Shaad Randhawa’s Performance Stands Out In Raakh
Jan . 28 . 2016Movie Review: Sunny Leone Is Hot But Mastizaade Is NOT!
Jan . 12 . 2016Sunny Leone Has The Best Response To Being Compared To Katrina Kaif
Jan . 4 . 2016Riteish Deshmukh Lashes Out At The Makers Of Mastizaade For “Breach Of Contract”
Dec . 23 . 2015It’s OUT! The Mastizaade Trailer Is “Dripping” In Sex Jokes!
Nov . 18 . 2015Photo Alert: Sunny Leone Gets Her Bikini Revenge On Milap Zaveri!
Shiv Pandit
Oct . 12 . 2016Watch The Trailer Of LOEV, The Indian LGBTQ Film Everyone’s Talking About
Jan . 19 . 2015Bollywood’s Rising Stars Get Captured For A Calendar!
Sep . 27 . 2013“What I Have With Akshay Kumar is a Very Real Relationship” – Actor Shiv Pandit Reveals
Sep . 6 . 2013Get This Look: Aditi Rao Hydari Keeps it Simple in Forever New
Aug . 31 . 2011That Girl In Yellow Boots (That So Beautifully Broke My Heart.)
COMMENTS
More Television
Ankita Lokhande

Television

Photo: Ankita Lokhande's Super Sweet Message On Pavitra Rishta's Eighth Anniversary
Jun . 2 . 2017
8

Television

PHOTO: Yuvraj Thakur Just Shared This Lovely Photo Of Himself With Bani J
Jun . 2 . 2017
21

Television

This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant Is Turning Up The Heat In Her Latest Photoshoot
Jun . 2 . 2017
3

Television

Video: These TV Co-Stars Just Got Engaged Under Water!
Jun . 1 . 2017
87

Television

This Engaged Ex - Bigg Boss Contestant Is Getting Close To This TV Actress
Jun . 1 . 2017
50

Television

This Ex-Roadies Contestant Is Scorching It Up On Instagram With Her Super Hot Photos
Jun . 1 . 2017
10

Television

Kapil Sharma's Been Admitted To The Hospital
Jun . 1 . 2017
22

Television

Photo Alert: Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa Are Now Officially Enagaged
Jun . 1 . 2017
4

Television

This TV Couple Is Honeymooning In Europe And Their Photos Are Fabulous!
May . 31 . 2017
6

Television

Kushal Tandon's Adorable Birthday Surprise For Jennifer Winget!
May . 31 . 2017
18

Television

Nia Sharma Posted This Photo After Getting Injured On The Sets Of Khatron Ke Khiladi
May . 31 . 2017
8

Television

Check Out This Ex Bigg Boss Contestant's Super Hot Photo
May . 31 . 2017
12
VIEW MORE