Guess Which Bollywood Actor Is Going To Play The Lead In Desi Vampire Diaries

#PhotoShoot 📷 – Akshay Singh : @akshaysingh1 Styled by – Ameira Punvani : @mspunvanity A post shared by ॐ Shiv ॐ (@shiv_pandit) on May 26, 2017 at 3:57am PDT

After Ekta Kapoor’s Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahanii, Indian TV is all set to introduce yet another supernatural drama about Vampires. Buzz is that Milap Zaveri is soon going to direct the desi version Vampire Diaries. And it seems actor Shiv Pandit will be playing the lead on the show. The story will trace the journey of a teenage girl who will fall for a 100-year old vampire. There will be more plot twists with the entries of other characters (werewolves etc). Will the desi audience accept this show? I guess we will have to wait and see.