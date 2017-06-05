Just Some Photos Of Priyanka Chopra Casually Chilling With Kendall Jenner & Nicole Kidman

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is everywhere – on the TV, on the radio, in the magazines we read, and of course in the movies. But we’re not complaining because we love this desi girl and can’t get enough of her! She’s really taking world domination to another level.

After the long run of Baywatch promotions, PC caught up with Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner at an event in New York and spent the afternoon with them. Check out the photos.

A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @nicolekidman @katemara @kendalljenner #kerirussell A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT

We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning 🖤❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:07pm PDT

Can I just say I’m jealous? Very jealous. Ok, bye.

