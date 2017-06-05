Just Some Photos Of Priyanka Chopra Casually Chilling With Kendall Jenner & Nicole Kidman

Divya Rao Jun . 5 . 2017
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is everywhere – on the TV, on the radio, in the magazines we read, and of course in the movies. But we’re not complaining because we love this desi girl and can’t get enough of her! She’s really taking world domination to another level.

After the long run of Baywatch promotions, PC caught up with Nicole Kidman and Kendall Jenner at an event in New York and spent the afternoon with them. Check out the photos.

A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @nicolekidman @katemara @kendalljenner #kerirussell

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning 🖤❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

Can I just say I’m jealous? Very jealous. Ok, bye.

PS – Our boss lady MissMalini caught up with the superstar when she was in town and the two brought the roof down. Check out the video.

0
TAGS
Kendall Jenner Priyanka Chopra
Related Stories
Kendall Jenner
May . 29 . 2017Top 10 Unforgettable Fashion Moments From Cannes 2017
May . 23 . 2017Beauty Looks From Cannes 2017 That Are Easy To Replicate
May . 23 . 2017Kendall Jenner Wore Denim Shorts On The Red Carpet Of Cannes 2017
May . 22 . 2017Top 10 Divas Who Shut It Down On The Cannes 2017 Red Carpet
May . 8 . 2017Watch Kendall Jenner Lip-Sync Through Estée Lauder’s New Campaign
May . 5 . 2017Whoa! Sushant Singh Rajput To Make His Debut On Keeping Up With The Kardashians
Priyanka Chopra
Jun . 2 . 2017Bookmark Priyanka Chopra’s Outfit For Your Next Brunch Party
Jun . 2 . 2017Here’s Why Priyanka Chopra Deleted Her Instagram Posts On Holocaust
May . 31 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Looks Unbelievably Good In White And Grey
May . 31 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Just Signed Her Third Hollywood Film!
May . 31 . 2017Priyanka Chopra’s Boss Response To People Who Didn’t Approve Of The Dress She Wore To Meet PM Modi
May . 30 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Reveals What Really Matters When Choosing A Partner
COMMENTS
More Bollywood
Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone Has The Sweetest Reaction To Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha
Jun . 5 . 2017
0

Bollywood

Photo Alert: Kajol Chilling In The Pool With Yug
Jun . 3 . 2017
54

Bollywood

Wow - Katrina Kaif Looks THIS Good, Even In The Gym
Jun . 3 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Everyone, Go Home! Shahid Kapoor Has Posted The Cutest Misha Kapoor Video Yet!
Jun . 3 . 2017
35

Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra Hilariously Shut Down A Troll On Instagram!
Jun . 3 . 2017
80
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora

Bollywood

Check Out Kareena Kapoor's Kickass Workout Boomerang!
Jun . 3 . 2017
13

Bollywood

Here's What Salman Khan Said About Shah Rukh Khan's Cameo In Tubelight
Jun . 3 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Umm. Rishi Kapoor Booked For Cutting More Than 6 Tree Branches!
Jun . 3 . 2017
4

Bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan Posted This Sweet Message On His 44th Wedding Anniversary
Jun . 3 . 2017
21

Bollywood

Guess Who Is Sara Ali Khan's Workout Buddy!
Jun . 2 . 2017
21

Bollywood

Watch Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing Together Like Never Before In This New Song
Jun . 2 . 2017
10
Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood

Rishi Kapoor Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor
Jun . 2 . 2017
68
VIEW MORE