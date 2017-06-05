The Metallic Lip Trend Is Making A Comeback

Jyotika Udeshi Jun . 5 . 2017
Source: Shutterstock
Source: Shutterstock

Although the fashion fads in the ’90s were pretty questionable (baggy cargo pants?), we can’t deny that some of the makeup trends were on point. Take, for example, metallic lips. Apart from the fact that we felt uber cool rocking gold lipstick, this fad also took our look to the next level. Thus, we are so excited that this trend is officially making a comeback.

The difference between the past and now is the intensity and shade variations. The ’90s were often restricted to golds and silvers. 2017  however, offers a plethora of metallic colours. MAC’s new Metallic Lips collection boasts of 18 shimmery hues ranging from copper to sapphire. Unlike their predecessors, these lipsticks are pigmented enough to be used as a stand-alone product.

Dancer Metal Lipstick .. available now! KylieCosmetics.com

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

For hardcore metallic lovers, liquid lipsticks are the answer. A swipe of Kylie Cosmetics’ Metal Lipsticks provides an intense metallised finish, without drying out your pout. NYX’s Cosmic Metal Lip Creams are ideal for those who want more colour options.

If you don’t want to splurge on another lipstick, we have other solution. Simply dab any metallic eyeshadow on top of your matte lipstick. Top it off with a clear gloss to amplify the effect.

Honestly, we are stoked to try this trend out again! What are your thoughts?

TAGS
Beauty Trend Alert Beauty Trend To Try Kylie Cosmetics Lipstick MAC Cosmetics metallic lipsticks NYX Cosmetics
