If you were awake on Sunday, you’ll know that the BIG match took place yesterday – India Vs Pakistan. Nothing unites all us Indians the way cricket does and especially when it’s a India-Pakistan game. Our boys in blue killed it on the pitch and India won. As always, the whole country celebrated and Twitter was filled with congratulatory messages. Abhishek Bachchan too shared this photo of him and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrating the big win.

Yessssss! C’mon India!!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #jaihind A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Jun 4, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Yay, India!