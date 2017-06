Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are currently holidaying in London and from the looks of their travel photos, they’re having a blast and enjoying the London sunshine while it lasts. Mommy-to-be Soha is glowing like never before and that’s bringing a smile to our faces.

Check out some of their photos.

Feeling hippie (no pun intended!) #flowerpeople #londondiaries in @linenandlinens ❤️🌸 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 3:18pm PDT

Hipster and @khemster2 #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 24, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Beating the heat ☀️ #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 26, 2017 at 1:30am PDT

Summertime !! #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 28, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

La Dolce Vita #italiangardens #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 28, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

Carpe Diem #siezetheday #mondaymotivation #grungegirl A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 28, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Red-letter day (pun intended) #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 30, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Weather proof ! #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on May 30, 2017 at 9:41am PDT

And it was all yellow… #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 1, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Yesterday at the magnificent “Physical Energy”, sculpture in Kensington Gardens #londondiaries A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Jun 4, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

What fun!