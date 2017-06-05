PHOTOS: When Sara Ali Khan Met Sushant Singh Rajput With Her Mom

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan never fails to catch our attention. She is stunning, and we cannot wait to see her on the silver screen. Speculations around her Bollywood debut have been in the running since a long time, but nothing has been finalised yet. However, last night Sara was spotted at a popular Bandra restaurant along with her mom Amrita Singh, director Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now we are certainly intrigued! Is Abhishek helming Sara’s debut film. Is SSR playing the male lead opposite her? Guess we’ll have to wait for an official confirmation! Till then, take a look at these photos:

Exit Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Sushant Singh Rajput, Abhishek Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Sara Ali Khan, Amrita Singh Sara Ali Khan

They do look good together, right?!