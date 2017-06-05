This Popular Indian TV Actor Was Mobbed In Indonesia

Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak!! 😎 #jakarta #indonesia @antv_official #style #fashionmen #fashiondairies #fashion A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on May 4, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

Several popular Indian shows have made it to the Indonesian television and some of our actors have become household names there. Shakti Arora from Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi is one of the current favourites there. So when he recently flew down to Indonesia, he was in for a huge surprise when he received an overwhelming response from the public there. Here are a couple of videos that he shared, where he was mobbed by his fans.

Adulation!! Love u guys.. 😘😘#pesbukerslovers #pesbukers #pesbukersantv @antv_official A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on Jun 4, 2017 at 5:55am PDT

Also, see how her female admirers are losing it after catching a glimpse of him.

Love u guys so much .. u all give me the confidence to continue things in life..🤗🤗 #pesbukers @antv_official #pesbukersantv #antvlovers A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Wow! I am sure it was a beautiful experience for the actor.