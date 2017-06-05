This Popular Indian TV Actor Was Mobbed In Indonesia

Swagata Dam Jun . 5 . 2017

Several popular Indian shows have made it to the Indonesian television and some of our actors have become household names there. Shakti Arora from Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi is one of the current favourites there. So when he recently flew down to Indonesia, he was in for a huge surprise when he received an overwhelming response from the public there. Here are a couple of videos that he shared, where he was mobbed by his fans.

Adulation!! Love u guys.. 😘😘#pesbukerslovers #pesbukers #pesbukersantv @antv_official

A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora) on

Also, see how her female admirers are losing it after catching a glimpse of him.

Wow! I am sure it was a beautiful experience for the actor.

2
Shakti Arora
