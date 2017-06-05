Priyanka Chopra Goes For Ladylike Charm At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Rashmi Bhosale Jun . 5 . 2017

We got the memo.. lol @nicolekidman #twinning 🖤❤️

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

As Priyanka Chopra makes her mark in Hollywood, we see her at different events too. The recent one being the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where she had the honour to do the first toss for the game.

🌑🌑Priyanka x Altuzarra🌑🌑 #CEloves #priyankachopra #altuzarra #gigiburris #vcpoloclassic

A post shared by Cristina Ehrlich (@cristinaehrlich) on

Keeping close to the theme of the event, celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich had an interesting take on PC’s styling. She chose this classy dress from Altuzarra. The chic, polka dot ensemble was paired with sandals from Gianvito Rossi and event’s must-have accessory—a cool hat from Gigi Burris Millinery.

Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose kept it classy with the makeup and added a pop of colour with orange lips. Priyanka kept it simple with her mane open in a middle parting to suit the hat.

Now that’s what we call #SquadGoals!

A perfect New York afternoon with these lovely ladies @nicolekidman @katemara @kendalljenner #kerirussell

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on

The power-packed picture showed us that the ladies definitely enjoyed the afternoon. Loved PC’s look? Go for a similar style with this dress here:

