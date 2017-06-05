Priyanka Chopra Goes For Ladylike Charm At The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

As Priyanka Chopra makes her mark in Hollywood, we see her at different events too. The recent one being the 2017 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where she had the honour to do the first toss for the game.
Keeping close to the theme of the event, celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich had an interesting take on PC’s styling. She chose this classy dress from Altuzarra. The chic, polka dot ensemble was paired with sandals from Gianvito Rossi and event’s must-have accessory—a cool hat from Gigi Burris Millinery.
The star of @baywatchmovie @priyankachopra at today #VCPoloclassic 🌴🌴🌴Orange is the new pink 🍊💋💄Plan your lipstick to match the backdrop sometimes, the orange @veuveclicquot goes with @narsissist Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Red Square✌🏽😘💃🏽 @cristinaehrlich #priyankachopra #baywatch #SummerBeauty #Beauty #narsissist @xclusiveartists
Celebrity makeup artist Nick Barose kept it classy with the makeup and added a pop of colour with orange lips. Priyanka kept it simple with her mane open in a middle parting to suit the hat.
The power-packed picture showed us that the ladies definitely enjoyed the afternoon.