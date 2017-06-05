Rekha Carries A Chanel Bag We’ve Never Seen Before

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 5 . 2017
Rekha
It’s a pity we don’t see the ever gorgeous Rekha as often as we should because she’s the epitome of class and sass! She reminds us why she’s the evergreen Queen B of Bollywood with her latest graceful appearance. Rekha dons a pretty white kurta with chudidar and carries an unconventional Chanel quilted bag. It’s needless to point out her taste in bags cannot get classier than Chanel.

She accessorises with some fresh white flowers styled in her low bun and opts for dark sunnies with white rims matching her outfit. Now that’s called BOSS styling! Check out more images in the gallery below.   

Want a cool pair of sunglasses like hers? 

