Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Wears A Dress You’ll Want For Yourself

Sanaa Shah Jun . 5 . 2017
Sarah Ali Khan
Sarah Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sarah Ali Khan was spotted outside Olive in Bandra wearing a fancy looking jumpsuit. It was a cold-shoulder jumpsuit in satin from River Island. Also, the bottom of her jumpsuit was a skort (skirt+shorts) and we love that element in her look.

Sarah Ali Khan
Sarah Ali Khan

She styled it with thick strapped suede heels in the same hue as her dress and a sling in dark burgundy that blended perfectly with her OOTN.

Sarah Ali Khan
Sarah Ali Khan

Wearing just kohl in her eyes, she opted for minimal makeup. We think she looked great!

Want a sling bag just like Sarah’s?

62
TAGS
celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Saif Ali Khan Sarah Ali Khan
