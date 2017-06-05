Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter Wears A Dress You’ll Want For Yourself

Sarah Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan‘s daughter Sarah Ali Khan was spotted outside Olive in Bandra wearing a fancy looking jumpsuit. It was a cold-shoulder jumpsuit in satin from River Island. Also, the bottom of her jumpsuit was a skort (skirt+shorts) and we love that element in her look.

Sarah Ali Khan

She styled it with thick strapped suede heels in the same hue as her dress and a sling in dark burgundy that blended perfectly with her OOTN.

Sarah Ali Khan

Wearing just kohl in her eyes, she opted for minimal makeup. We think she looked great!

Want a sling bag just like Sarah’s?