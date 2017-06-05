Sridevi Didn’t Speak To Boney Kapoor For 3 Months – Here’s Why!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 5 . 2017
Sridevi with Boney Kapoor

Actors often go to  great lengths to prepare for certain roles. We have all seen Sridevi‘s brilliant acting chops over the years, and despite years of expertise, the ageless beauty still goes deep into the skin of her character. For her upcoming film, Mom, Sridevi reportedly did not speak to her husband Boney Kapoor, who is also the film’s producer for 3 months. It was only recently that the couple made a family appearance along with their 2 gorgeous daughters for the film’s trailer launch. According to a report in BL, Sridevi said:

For three months, I did not speak to Boney Ji as a husband. I used to greet him good morning and after pack up, I used to wish him goodnight – that’s all we spoke. That was the only conversation I had with him.

Woah! That must have been so hard

