This Photo Proves That Taimur Ali Khan Is A Splitting Image Of His Mom Kareena Kapoor Khan

Divya Rao Jun . 5 . 2017
Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is hands down one of the cutest babies on this planet. Have you seen those photos of him from Tusshar Kapoor‘s son Lakkshya‘s birthday? He looks like a little cupcake and we couldn’t help but stare at those photos! We’ve now come across this collage that someone made, where Taimur looks exactly like baby Kareena and it’s too damn cute.

Take a look.

Like mother, like son! PS – You have seen that photo of Taimur pouting just like Kareena?

