This TV Actor Had A Horrendous Experience With A Cab Driver & Almost Got Into A Physical Brawl

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta is one of Television’s sweetest and nicest actors but it seems like luck hasn’t been on his side lately. The actor recently had a horrendous experience with a cab driver, where the driver misbehaved and almost got into a physical brawl with him.

Nakuul took to Twitter to bring to light his situation and problem with the cab driver.

.@Olacabs Had the most horrendous experience with your driver this morning. Trust you to take immediate action. pic.twitter.com/NiCjvqH8Zz — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) June 3, 2017

The company responded soon after but this isn’t the first time that one has heard of such stories. Stringent measures should be kept in place, no?