Video: After A Prank Goes Wrong, Shah Rukh Khan Almost Beat Up This Reporter

Divya Rao Jun . 5 . 2017
Shahrukh Khan | Mijwan Summer 2017
Shahrukh Khan | Mijwan Summer 2017

Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai recently as the ambassador of Dubai, and shot for the city’s tourism’s promotional video. During his time there, he also appeared on a popular TV show there called Ramez Underground. He went, spoke wonderfully with the host, and then came the turn for the prank. SRK, who is generally quite funny himself and has a great sense of humour, perhaps didn’t think he’d find himself in a situation where he’d want to beat the reporter up.

As part of the prank, SRK and his host fell into a mud pit and he handled the situation like a total boss and made sure the host was safe. Soon after, the reporter came forward dressed as what looked like a komodo dragon, to scare him. Once the reporter revealed his identity and said it was a prank, Shah Rukh flipped and almost beat him up.

Check out the full video here.

But given the way this video ended, it kinda looked like it was a scripted prank (including SRK’s reaction maybe?). What do you think? Tell us in the comments below.

0
TAGS
Shah Rukh Khan
COMMENTS
