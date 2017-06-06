After Acting & Singing, Alia Bhatt Is All Set To Be A Producer!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 6 . 2017
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt has had a great run at the Box Office so far – barring 1 or 2 films of course! She definitely has an eye for choosing good movies, and delivering her best performance in whatever role she chooses. And the girl can sing as well!

Alia has now chosen to venture into production also, like Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. According to a report in DNA, Alia is interested in producing a film and also has a few ideas up her sleeve. The source was quoted saying:

Alia has certain subjects in mind that she wants to do. But no producer is willing to invest money in such out-of-the-box stories. Alia therefore wants to do her own thing. She will produce films for herself as well as for other actors.

Pretty sure she’ll excel here as well! Amirite?

