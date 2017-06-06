Aww! Here’s What Deepika Padukone Commented On Ranveer Singh’s Instagram Post

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

#DeepVeer is easily everybody’s favourite couple. Both Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are extremely good looking, they are fabulous at what they do, they have a crackling onscreen chemistry – isn’t it befitting that they should be together forever? Yes? Yes!

Since we can never get enough of #DeepVeer, even the tiniest gesture of PDA between them makes us jump! Ranveer is currently in Cardiff to witness the UCL final, from where he “misses” Deepika, who is here in India. Now DP commented on a video Ranveer posted on Instagram, calling him a “clown”.

Check out the video:

The path to glory! ⚽🏆🙌🏽 #UCLfinal @ten_sports A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:48am PDT

And Deepika’s comment:

Source: Instagram

Awwwwww!