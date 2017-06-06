“I Was Heartbroken When She Dated Others” – Salman Khan

Salman Khan

Salman Khan was recently at the press conference for IIFA 2017 along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and the trio looked incredible! If you haven’t seen those photos yet, you must check it out here. In a recent interview with teen Youtuber Hanee Chavan, Salman was asked about his love life and he opened up like never before. From talking about his exes to unrequited love, he spoke with abandon.

Here’s what he said about a girl he had a massive crush on back when he was 16.

I was 16 and there was this girl I really liked, but I could never muster the courage to tell her that. I was scared she would say no. She dated two of my friends and it didn’t work out [with either of them]. She was a friend to me, but never liked me romantically. When others dated her, I was heartbroken. She never got to know of my feelings. She must have noticed , but she was not into me. I was bummed.

He also reminisced about an incident with her dog.

She had an erratic dog she couldn’t control. That dog once bit me. I had barely raised my hand and she yelled at me. That was when I realised, it’s over. She doesn’t like me, her dog doesn’t like me and her family comes a lot later. I was sad for a few days and it felt like life was coming to an end. Today, I thank God. Till this day, I don’t take her name. I am sure she is happy. I haven’t seen her in 35 years.

Hahahaha. Aww. This is so cute! You can watch the whole interview here.