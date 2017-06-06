Here’s How Shahid Kapoor Is Helping Mira Rajput To Get Fit!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 6 . 2017
Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor

Lately, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have been spotted together quite often for their gym outings. Now we know that Shahid has always been a fitness freak, and we heard that Mira was also into aerial yoga some time ago.

According to a report in BL, a source close to the couple revealed that Shahid is regularly motivating Mira to workout more often and not ignore her health while being a mom. He consistently inspires her to exercise and be fit. With a gym partner/trainer as hot as Shahid, who will refuse anyway?!

We all deserve an inspiring partner like Shahid, no?!

