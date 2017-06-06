Here’s How Shahid Kapoor Is Helping Mira Rajput To Get Fit!

Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor

Lately, Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor have been spotted together quite often for their gym outings. Now we know that Shahid has always been a fitness freak, and we heard that Mira was also into aerial yoga some time ago.

According to a report in BL, a source close to the couple revealed that Shahid is regularly motivating Mira to workout more often and not ignore her health while being a mom. He consistently inspires her to exercise and be fit. With a gym partner/trainer as hot as Shahid, who will refuse anyway?!

We all deserve an inspiring partner like Shahid, no?!