Here’s An Interesting Update About Bigg Boss 11

Salman Khan

Last year, Colors TV experimented with their most popular show Bigg Boss and welcomed a bunch of commoners along with the celebrities in the house. And though it took some time for the audience to accept it, the format turned out to be a huge success later on. Naturally, the makers are quite keen on having some common janta in the BB house once again for the 11th season of the show. Here’s what the CEO of Colors, Raj Nayak posted on Twitter:

So guys, are you ready for all the drama, fights and fun?