‘Bring It!’— A Global initiative by H&M

Want to get a discount every time you shop and save our planet while you’re at it! H&M is collecting old and used garments as an indefinite initiative to close the gap on waste. Bring your garments you no longer want, from any brand and in any condition and H&M, India will help them get a new life. For every bag of garments you submit here, you receive up to two coupons of 15 percent off on your next purchase.

Hurry up, guys! The last date to this global initiative is 11th June.