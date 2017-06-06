Here’s How Kajol’s Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Avoided A Question About Karan Johar

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji and Karan Johar were at an event this weekend, where the latter reportedly interacted with a large crowd. Given that Tanishaa’s sister Kajol and KJo went from BFFs to strangers in the past few months, she couldn’t avoid questions about the filmmaker. According to a report in DNA, Tanishas was asked if she spoke to Karan at the event, to which she replied:

No, I saw him at a private do, not at the event.

Further, she was asked if she deliberately chose to stay away from the session to avoid a confrontation with him, she disconnected the phone citing network issues:

Hello! Hello! I am on the highway and the network is going.

Sigh!