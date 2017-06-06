Kapil Sharma Took This Major Step To Keep His Show On Air

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma‘s popular comedy show has seen a low phase ever since his big fight with Sunil Grover. The channel had reportedly planned to bring back season 2 of Dus Ka Dum with Salman Khan – but it apparently got delayed due to his other commitments.

However, Kapil is taking all the measures to keep his show afloat. According to a report in DNA, he has taken a pay cut in the show. The money he earns from his upcoming films won’t match the kind of money he earns from his show, therefore keeping the show on air is his foremost priority. Even if that means lesser money!

Your thoughts?