Kapil Sharma Wants Sunil Grover To Return To His Show!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 6 . 2017
Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover had an ugly fallout a couple of months ago, after which the latter walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show. Ever since, Kapil is having a tough time retaining his show’s TRPs.

Sunil was even offered a fee hike, but he refused to come back to the show. However, Kapil still wants him to return. Recently, a Twitter user asked him when he is planning to bring Sunil back, to which he replied this:

We wonder if a reconciliation is on the cards anytime soon!

