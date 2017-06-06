Kriti Sanon Makes A Bold Move In This Quirky Outfit

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 6 . 2017
Kriti Sanon has been out and about for the promotions of her upcoming movie Raabta, looking like a complete explosive with her edgy style. Celebrity stylist Sukriti Grover picks out this quirky colour blocking ensemble from Kanika Goyal that has some fun elements in it. Her look reminds us of a comic book and we love the sublime hues in the outfit.

Her hair and makeup looks simple and stunning complementing her look very well. Check out more images in the gallery below.

Kriti Sanon
