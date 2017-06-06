Rani Mukherjee Wears The Perfect Gucci Accessory

Sanaa Shah Jun . 6 . 2017
Rani Mukherjee
Rani Mukherjee

It’s been a while, we spotted Rani Mukherjee and boy-oh-boy, she looked good. Here she was spotted wearing a minimalistic attire featuring linen pants and a sleeveless white top. She styled this look with a Gucci belt embellished with pearls and big retro sunnies.

Rani Mukherjee
Rani Mukherjee

This belt upgraded her simple and basic look. It is such a statement piece that can be magically dress up any look in a jiffy. We say the Gucci belt is the piece you should invest in for 2017. We love this look she was donning here.

Looking for retro sunnies just like Rani?

