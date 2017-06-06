Rumour Has It: This Bollywood Actress Wants To Replace Disha Patani In Baaghi 2

Divya Rao Jun . 6 . 2017
Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff
Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff

Baaghi starring Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor did really well at the box office and fans really loved their chemistry. There was something just so fitting about the two together, so it’s natural that Shraddha would want to be a part of the sequel as well. Reportedly, Disha Patani has been roped in for Baaghi 2 and incidentally, she was the first choice for Baaghi but the makers wanted a more bankable actress.

Now, rumour has it that Shraddha really wants a commercial film in her kitty and has made it known to the makers that she wants to be a part of the film. According to BollywoodLife, the makers aren’t keen on this because they want to cash in on the Tiger-Disha hype, given their current relationship.

We don’t know whose in the film finally but it would be nice to see Tiger and Disha in a film together. No?

