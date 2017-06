1,000,000 kisses isn't enough ❤️😘❤️😘❤️ @aashkagoradia #love #peaceofblue #saatsamundarpar #tumerimaintera A post shared by Brent G (@ibrentgoble) on May 8, 2017 at 5:06am PDT

Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble are one of the most loved couple on Nach Baliye‘s current season. And why won’t they be? After all, they are really adorable together and the chemistry between them is super sizzling. The couple’s recent video only affirms that.

I carry our strength; he keeps our balance. @ibrentgoble ❤ A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Jun 4, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

See the actress doing a headstand on the beaches of Goa while her fiancé supports her. Her movements and the music have made this one quite sensual. Watch:

With you supporting me, I can lay my foundation amongst the sky sea and the sand. I can never thank you enough for this magical balance and the better change you have got to my life. @ibrentgoble you are the star I looked for so many years. So many stars in the sky( I FOUND MINE) A post shared by Aashka Goradia (@aashkagoradia) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:56am PDT

