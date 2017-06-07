Anil Kapoor’s Suit Game Gets The Hundred Emoji From Us

Anil Kapoor in Canali, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood

Anil Kapoor might be busy these days goading young guns into breaking fashion boundaries, but for the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards recently, he went against his own word and stuck to classics. And boy, are we grateful that he did so! The reason being, he gave us a masterclass on how to wear a business battledress with flaneur’s panache.

Impeccably tailored midnight blue suit, well-fitted white shirt, crisp presidential fold white pocket square, spotless dark brown oxfords… these are all textbook components for a straightforward business formal look, right?

But, he deftly pepped up this regimental ensemble by opting for a playful floral-printed silk tie from Vivienne Westwood instead of a solid coloured one.

This was such a wonderful concoction of breezy elegance, Abhilasha Devnani — more of this, please!

