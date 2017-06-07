Anil Kapoor’s Suit Game Gets The Hundred Emoji From Us

Zina Tasreen Jun . 7 . 2017
Anil Kapoor in Canali, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood at the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Anil Kapoor in Canali, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood

Anil Kapoor might be busy these days goading young guns into breaking fashion boundaries, but for the Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards recently, he went against his own word and stuck to classics. And boy, are we grateful that he did so! The reason being, he gave us a masterclass on how to wear a business battledress with flaneur’s panache.

Anil Kapoor in Canali, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood at the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Anil Kapoor

Impeccably tailored midnight blue suit, well-fitted white shirt, crisp presidential fold white pocket square, spotless dark brown oxfords… these are all textbook components for a straightforward business formal look, right?

Anil Kapoor in Canali, Gucci and Vivienne Westwood at the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Anil Kapoor

But, he deftly pepped up this regimental ensemble by opting for a playful floral-printed silk tie from Vivienne Westwood instead of a solid coloured one.

Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor at the 2017 Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Awards (Photo courtesy | Viral Bhayani)
Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor

This was such a wonderful concoction of breezy elegance, Abhilasha Devnani — more of this, please!

Pix: Viral Bhayani for MissMalini

Abhilasha Devnani Anil Kapoor Canali Dadasaheb Phalke Award Gucci Menswear Vivienne Westwood
