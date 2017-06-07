Here Are The Final 4 Jodis Of Nach Baliye 8!

#Stars at their #SimplestBest… #TeamNach rocks! A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Nach Baliye 8 will soon come to an end. Although it’s exciting to see the grand finale, seeing your favourite jodis get eliminated is a bit disappointing! Last week, Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble had to leave the show, and this week, wild card contestants – Siddharth Jadhav & Trupti will bid adieu to the show.

Therefore, the final four couples who will compete for the winner’s title are – Divyanka Tripathi – Vivek Dahiya, Sanaya Irani – Mohit Sehgal, Abigail Pandey – Sanam Johar, and Dipika Kakar – Shoaib Ibrahim.

All the remaining jodis are in their top form, and the competition only gets tougher from here! Who are you rooting for?