Guess Who: This Bollywood Actor Got Surgery To Have An Enhanced Butt!

It’s a new morning and we’ve come across yet another blind item. This time from BollywoodLife. Apparently, this Bollywood actor, who’s quite the hottie recently went under the knife to enhance his butt. Despite his good looks, he felt that the competition around him was getting a little too much, making him insecure. He was so unhappy with his derrière, that he used butt pads when he flaunted his body in one of his recent critically acclaimed films.

The actor in question often shares shirtless photos of himself and has a massive female following despite being taken. He was recently in the news for his philandering ways and fights with his co-star.

We’re having a tough time cracking this one. Any guesses?