Guess Who Had An Ice-Cream Competition With Salman Khan!

Divya Rao Jun . 7 . 2017
Salman Khan

The promos of Tubelight are warming our hearts and we couldn’t stop smiling when we watched the trailer. We’re eagerly waiting to watch Salman Khan and Sohail Khan‘s bhaichaara on the silver screen and if it’s anything like their real life chemistry, the movie will leave us teary eyed.

Salman Khan, Matin Rey Tangu

We told you last time about Salman’s most adorable co-star Matin Rey Tangu and his camaraderie with the superstar. Everyone knows how well Salman connects with kids and it was no different with Matin. While shooting for the film, he was told about the munchkin’s love for ice creams, and given that they were shooting in the peak of the summer, he installed several softy machines on the set and there was ice cream everyday. Remember that line – I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream?!

Well, that’s exactly what Salman and Matin did. Matin challenged him to an impromptu ice cream eating competition and Salman being Salman, readily agreed. The whole unit cheered for them and guess how many ice creams they ate in total? 20! Yup, you read that right.

Fun times, eh? Can’t wait to watch them together on screen. :)

Matin Rey Tangu Salman Khan Tubelight
