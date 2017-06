Kajol will be seen in an upcoming bi-lingual film, Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 alongside Dhanush. And the teaser of the movie by Rajinikanth’s daughter, Saundarya is now out. Check it out:

Now, here’s a poster of the movie featuring Kajol.

#VIP2Teaser Day!! Cant wait 🤪 #Kajol #dhanush #soundaryaarajni #VIP2 A post shared by Telugu Filmnagar (@telugufilmnagar) on Jun 7, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Cool, right? The flick will hit the theatres on July 28th, which also happens to be Dhanush’s birthday.