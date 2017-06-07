Ileana D’Cruz Is Holidaying In Fiji With Her Boyfriend And The Photos Are Super Dreamy

Ileana D’Cruz has been chilling in Fiji with her Australian boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone and the actress has been putting up some really dreamy photos. Check these out:
@ileana_official paddle boarding at the Marriott Momi Bay. High res photo at website, link in bio. Something about this photo. I only took photos for about two minutes. Before then I was kayaking like a boss. Anyway I see a moment just about to happen. I head for the shore, run up and grab my camera, bolt down and run into the water.. four shots later.. I take this. Pretty happy with the result :)
I love to travel and I always look forward to a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine!! But the experts at #ThePondsInstitute tell me that even 10 mins out in the sun can trigger dark spots. Which is why I use Ponds White Beauty cream which lets me have my fun in the sun while it works on my spots and strengthens my skin from within. 🤸🏻♀️ ☀️ Is your skin strong enough?? #adayinmyskin #strengthtobesoft #PondsIndia #PondsInstitute
So beautiful!