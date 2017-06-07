Ileana D’Cruz Is Holidaying In Fiji With Her Boyfriend And The Photos Are Super Dreamy

Swagata Dam Jun . 7 . 2017

Ileana D’Cruz has been chilling in Fiji with her Australian boyfriend, Andrew Kneebone and the actress has been putting up some really dreamy photos. Check these out:

Brunch time in Fiji! God it's good to be back here!!! #fijihappy #fijinow #ileanainfiji 🌴🌅🤸🏻‍♀️❤️

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Ahhhh Fiji!!! #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #happiness Photo by my lovely @andrewkneebonephotography

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Welcome to my private island 🌴 #justkidding #idyllic #fijihappy #fijinow #ileanainfiji #nofilterneeded #gorgeousness

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

Got my snorkel face on!! #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #snorkelface

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

The magic waterfalls ❤️ #fijinow #fijihappy #ileanainfiji #absolutebeauty

A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) on

So beautiful!

4
TAGS
Ileana D'Cruz
Related Stories
Ileana D'Cruz
May . 30 . 2017Ileana D’Cruz Will Inspire You To Buy A Whole New Holiday Wardrobe
Apr . 15 . 2017This Bollywood Actress And Her Boyfriend Are Weaving Magic In This Romantic Photo
Mar . 6 . 2017This Bollywood Actress Shared These Adorable Kissing Selfies With Her Boyfriend
Feb . 8 . 2017This Photo Of Ileana D’Cruz Clinging On To Her Boyfriend Is The Cutest Thing We’ve Seen Today
Feb . 2 . 2017“It’s Traumatic” – Ileana D’Cruz Opens Up About Being Harassed
Jan . 23 . 2017Ileana D’Cruz Posted This Super Sexy Photo Of Herself In The Bathtub
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

Here's A Glimpse Of Dhanush and Kajol's New Movie!
Jun . 7 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Guess Which Bollywood Actor Is Chilling With Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough In LA
Jun . 7 . 2017
5
Fatima Sana Shaikh & Sanya Malhotra

Bollywood

Photos : Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh Rocking A Swimsuit
Jun . 7 . 2017
6

Bollywood

Guess Who Had An Ice-Cream Competition With Salman Khan!
Jun . 7 . 2017
53

Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput Reveals Why MS Dhoni Was Miffed After His Biopic Released
Jun . 7 . 2017
14

Bollywood

"I Am Not Answerable To Anyone" - Shruti Hassan On Rumours Of Her Lip Job
Jun . 7 . 2017
9

Bollywood

Guess Who: This Bollywood Actor Got Surgery To Have An Enhanced Butt!
Jun . 7 . 2017
14

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of AbRam And Him
Jun . 7 . 2017
13
Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor in Jagga Jaasoos

Bollywood

Video: Katrina Kaif Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 7 . 2017
20

Bollywood

This Photo Of Kajol Cycling In Maldives Is The Coolest Thing You'll See Today!
Jun . 6 . 2017
21

Bollywood

Rumour Has It: This Bollywood Actress Wants To Replace Disha Patani In Baaghi 2
Jun . 6 . 2017
17

Bollywood

PHOTO: A Glowing Esha Deol Flaunts Her Baby Bump!
Jun . 6 . 2017
116
VIEW MORE