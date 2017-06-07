Ileana D’Cruz Is Holidaying In Fiji With Her Boyfriend And The Photos Are Super Dreamy

@ileana_official paddle boarding at the Marriott Momi Bay. High res photo at website, link in bio. Something about this photo. I only took photos for about two minutes. Before then I was kayaking like a boss. Anyway I see a moment just about to happen. I head for the shore, run up and grab my camera, bolt down and run into the water.. four shots later.. I take this. Pretty happy with the result :)

A post shared by Andrew Kneebone Photography (@andrewkneebonephotography) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:02am PDT