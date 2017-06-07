“I Am Not Answerable To Anyone” – Shruti Hassan On Rumours Of Her Lip Job

Shruti Haasan

The gorgeous Shruti Hassan has a massive fan following in both Bollywood and the South. Ahead of her upcoming film Behen Hogi Teri opposite Rajkummar Rao, she was severely criticised for allegedly getting a lip job. Rumours of her lips looking plumper started doing the rounds and people started posting before and after pictures. .

In a recent interview with Mid-day, Shruti was asked about it and she had the best answer to all the speculations.

It’s my face, my body. What I do with it is nobody’s business. What people write about me on social media does not bother me. I am not answerable to anyone.

Couldn’t agree more! It’s her body and what she does with it is absolutely her choice. You go, Shruti!