Kritika Kamra Is Dating This Hottie!

Sukriti Gumber Jun . 7 . 2017

#mood #greyskies 📸 @areesz #areeszganddi #areeszphotography

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on

Kritika Kamra rose to fame with her character, Aarohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Moreover, her offscreen romance with Karan Kundrra was much loved by fans. No wonder fans were left heartbroken when the two parted ways! However, they continue to be good friends, and Kritika shares a cool equation with Karan and his present girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar.

Buzz is that she is currently dating Uday Singh Gauri, the CEO of Exceed Entertainment, a talent management company. According to a report in IndiaForums, Kritika is in a relationship with Uday and they even went together for a holiday.

Check out a few pictures:

Happy birthday to a LEGENDary host and a LEGENDary dost @muizzkhan ! Love and luck.💙

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on

About a Sunday that felt like Saturday. #happybirthdaymuizz

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on

And it begins.. Happy holidays!! #gogoaalmostgone

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on

We don’t know if these rumours are true, but if Kritika has found love, we are very happy for her!

7
Kritika Kamra
