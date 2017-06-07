Kritika Kamra Is Dating This Hottie!

#mood #greyskies 📸 @areesz #areeszganddi #areeszphotography A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra) on Jun 3, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

Kritika Kamra rose to fame with her character, Aarohi in Kitani Mohabbat Hai. Moreover, her offscreen romance with Karan Kundrra was much loved by fans. No wonder fans were left heartbroken when the two parted ways! However, they continue to be good friends, and Kritika shares a cool equation with Karan and his present girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar.

Buzz is that she is currently dating Uday Singh Gauri, the CEO of Exceed Entertainment, a talent management company. According to a report in IndiaForums, Kritika is in a relationship with Uday and they even went together for a holiday.

Check out a few pictures:

We don’t know if these rumours are true, but if Kritika has found love, we are very happy for her!