😇 📸#tarunvishwa A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Apr 26, 2017 at 5:16am PDT

After wowing the audience with her power-packed performance in Dangal, Fatima Sana Shaikh is currently giving her all to her next film, Thugs of Hindostan. And her fan following is increasing with each passing day. And recently, she shared a couple of photos where she’s seen rocking a swimsuit on a beach. Check these out.

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:20pm PDT

So pretty, so sexy!