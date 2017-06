Kareena Kapoor Khan is a regular at the gym these days. She has lost oodles of weight post pregnancy and looking gorgeous as ever, not that it’s surprising! Bebo is slowly but steadily getting back to her pre-pregnancy body before she starts shooting for Veere Di Wedding! She has been recently hitting the gym with her BFF Amrita Arora.

Check out their photos:

Werk it, ladies!