Revealed: Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai’s Month Long Holiday Plans!

Abhishek Bachchan, Araadhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are reportedly going for a vacation to spend some much needed quality time together. The gorgeous couple, along with Aaradhya Bachchan, last took a vacation around New Year – but it was reportedly cut short due to Ash’s father’s poor health. They also didn’t celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary due to his sad demise.

After a busy schedule including Aishwarya’s Cannes outing, the couple are planning to take a break before they resume work. Therefore, the Bachchans will be flying off to the US on June 13, according to a report in Pinkvilla. They will be reportedly staying there for nearly 3 weeks, after which they will travel to London, and return mid-July, just in time for the next season of Pro-Kabaddi.

Have fun, you guys!