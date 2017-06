Shah Rukh Khan, Abram Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is a doting daddy and that’s something we all know. He goes all out to protect his family and often talks about how his favourite past time is going home to spend time with his kids. While littlest one AbRam has got quite the fan following and paps wait to catch a glimpse of this munchkin.

A splitting image of his father, SRK posted this collage on his Instagram with a caption that’ll make you laugh.

As overplayed as the pun is, I still can’t resist writing…“Have u ever seen a better pair of perfect fitting genes?” A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Jun 6, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

Haha. Nope! This is as perfect as it gets. :)