Sonakshi Sinha Throws Some Lavender Love Our Way

Hrishitaa Sharma Jun . 7 . 2017

We love it when celebrities experiment with some out-of-the-box shades. Sonakshi Sinha was spotted on the sets of Nach Baliye looking gorgeous in a lavender jumpsuit. Even though we know this shade is super pretty but when we saw Sonakshi flaunting it, we loved it even more! Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai picked out this ensemble from Lavish Alice featuring interesting pleats and paired it with mint coloured Intoto heels. He completed her look with a pair of dainty earrings from Dhanraj Jewellers.

Check out more images in the gallery below and tell us how much you love her look?

Exit
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha
Sonakshi Sinha

Want a cool jumpsuit like hers? 

0
