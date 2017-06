Goyard bags have been trending for a while now. Everyone from Twinkle Khanna to Sophie Chaudhary owns this bag in different colours. Shilpa Shetty Kundra owns three Goyard bags— in yellow, blue and tan ( some of which are customised with her initials), while Sonam Kapoor has been spotted multiple times carrying her tan Goyard.

Take a look at both these fashionistas carrying the same St. Louis Goyard Tote in tan:

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Fact: The tan Goyard is said to be oldest and the original shade. Other shades like— blue, orange and yellow are recent additions and are way more expensive than the original tan.