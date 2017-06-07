The Perfect Lip Colour For Your Zodiac Sign

Do you find yourself gravitating towards a classic red? Or are you fond of dark, vampy hues? We all have preferences when it comes to colours, but the reason behind this bias might just lie in the stars i.e. your Zodiac sign. Read on to see which lip colour is perfect for you!
1. Capricorn
Capricorn women are professional to the core. A blush-toned lipstick adds a hint of colour, without attracting too much attention.
2. Aquarius
Expect the unexpected with an Aquarian. A swipe of a matte plum lipstick may be a stark contrast to their fun loving attitude, but that’s exactly why they chose it.
3. Pisces
Creative, yet cool headed, a Pisces girl knows her colours. A cheerful coral hue speaks to their experimental side.
4. Aries
Passionate and lively are the two adjectives that perfectly describe an Aries girl. A hot, orange-red is definitely the shade for them.
5. Taurus
A muted brown lipstick goes well with the classic, earthy vibes of a Taurus lady.
6. Gemini
Gemini women are often considered as trendsetters. They will undoubtedly love the surprise and flash of a neon pink lipstick.
7. Cancer
Soft shades are a Cancer girl’s BFF. A sheer pink lip signifies their sensitive nature.
8. Leo
In a group of people, a Leo will always be the centre of attention. A true red pout is right up their alley.
9. Virgo
Meticulous and ambitious, Virgo ladies need a fuss-free lipstick. A nude-toned lipstick is an ideal match for them.
10. Libra
A deep, shimmery purple will appeal to the graceful and balanced persona of a Libra woman.
11. Scorpio
Metallic finishes go hand-in-hand with a Scorpio’s fierce nature! A rose gold hue keeps things mysterious and edgy – just the way they like it.
12. Sagittarius
Glossy, burgundy lipsticks work well with the soulful aura of a Sagittarius.
If you ever get stuck on deciding which lipstick to wear, turn to this guide. We guarantee that you will look incredible.