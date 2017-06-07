The Perfect Lip Colour For Your Zodiac Sign

Do you find yourself gravitating towards a classic red? Or are you fond of dark, vampy hues? We all have preferences when it comes to colours, but the reason behind this bias might just lie in the stars i.e. your Zodiac sign. Read on to see which lip colour is perfect for you!

1. Capricorn

Capricorn women are professional to the core. A blush-toned lipstick adds a hint of colour, without attracting too much attention.

Chanel Rouge Coco Ultra Hydrating Lip Colour In ‘424 Edith’ | Source: Chanel

2. Aquarius

Expect the unexpected with an Aquarian. A swipe of a matte plum lipstick may be a stark contrast to their fun loving attitude, but that’s exactly why they chose it.

Burberry Kisses Lipstick In ‘Bright Plum No.101’ | Source: Burberry

3. Pisces

Creative, yet cool headed, a Pisces girl knows her colours. A cheerful coral hue speaks to their experimental side.

Estēe Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Lipstick In ‘Defiant Coral’ | Source: Estēe Lauder

4. Aries

Passionate and lively are the two adjectives that perfectly describe an Aries girl. A hot, orange-red is definitely the shade for them.

MAC Lipstick In ‘Dangerous’ | Source: MAC Cosmetics

5. Taurus

A muted brown lipstick goes well with the classic, earthy vibes of a Taurus lady.

NARS Audacious Lipstick In ‘Mona’ | Source: NARS

6. Gemini

Gemini women are often considered as trendsetters. They will undoubtedly love the surprise and flash of a neon pink lipstick.

Maybelline Superstay Megawatt 14HR Lipstick In ‘Neon Pink’ | Source: Maybelline

7. Cancer

Soft shades are a Cancer girl’s BFF. A sheer pink lip signifies their sensitive nature.

Clinique Pop Glaze™ Sheer Lip Colour + Primer In ‘Bubblegum Pop’ | Source: Clinique

8. Leo

In a group of people, a Leo will always be the centre of attention. A true red pout is right up their alley.

Lancôme Color Design Sensational Effects Lipstick In ‘181 Red Stiletto’ | Source: Lancôme

9. Virgo

Meticulous and ambitious, Virgo ladies need a fuss-free lipstick. A nude-toned lipstick is an ideal match for them.

Make Up For Ever Rouge Artist Natural Lipstick In ‘N5 Nude Beige’ | Source: Make Up For Ever

10. Libra

A deep, shimmery purple will appeal to the graceful and balanced persona of a Libra woman.

Tom Ford Lip Colour In ‘Drake’ | Source: Tom Ford

11. Scorpio

Metallic finishes go hand-in-hand with a Scorpio’s fierce nature! A rose gold hue keeps things mysterious and edgy – just the way they like it.

NYX Cosmic Metals Lip Cream In ‘Speed Of Light’ | Source: NYX Cosmetics

12. Sagittarius

Glossy, burgundy lipsticks work well with the soulful aura of a Sagittarius.

Sisley Phyto-Lip Shine In ‘6 Sheer Burgundy’ | Source: Sisley Paris

If you ever get stuck on deciding which lipstick to wear, turn to this guide. We guarantee that you will look incredible.