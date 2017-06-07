Video: Katrina Kaif Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Jagga Jasoos is one the most awaited films of the year and the trailer has gotten us all really curious and excited at the same. We’ll see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in completely different avatars and that’s honestly so refreshing. Ahead of the release, the team has launched another behind-the-scenes video from the making the film, where Katrina is seen taking a dig at him.

Let me fill you in. Both Ranbir and Kat are extremely good dancers and the video sees Kat breezing through the dance routines while Ranbir tried to keep up with her. She jokingly said,

Sometimes you have to sacrifice, so the other person can come out stronger, so they get the confidence back, and then it brings the song on the same level.

Hahaha. Got to love her! Check it out for yourself.