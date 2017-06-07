Video: Katrina Kaif Takes A Dig At Ranbir Kapoor

Divya Rao Jun . 7 . 2017
Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Jagga Jasoos is one the most awaited films of the year and the trailer has gotten us all really curious and excited at the same. We’ll see Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in completely different avatars and that’s honestly so refreshing. Ahead of the release, the team has launched another behind-the-scenes video from the making the film, where Katrina is seen taking a dig at him.

Let me fill you in. Both Ranbir and Kat are extremely good dancers and the video sees Kat breezing through the dance routines while Ranbir tried to keep up with her. She jokingly said,

Sometimes you have to sacrifice, so the other person can come out stronger, so they get the confidence back, and then it brings the song on the same level.

Hahaha. Got to love her! Check it out for yourself.

8
TAGS
Jagga Jasoos Katrina Kaif Ranbir Kapoor
Related Stories
Katrina Kaif
Jun . 5 . 2017“Eventually They Realise That Maybe I Was Not All That Bad” – Salman Khan On His Exes
Jun . 3 . 2017Katrina Kaif Has The Sweetest Things To Say About Working With Salman Khan After 5 Years
Jun . 3 . 2017Wow – Katrina Kaif Looks THIS Good, Even In The Gym
Jun . 2 . 2017Watch Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing Together Like Never Before In This New Song
Jun . 2 . 2017PHOTOS: Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Make For The Hottest Trio In Town Right Now
Jun . 2 . 2017Katrina Kaif Looks Like A Legit Firecracker At The IIFA Press Meet
Ranbir Kapoor
Jun . 6 . 2017Imtiaz Ali Just Shared These Super Cute Throwback Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone
Jun . 2 . 2017Watch Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing Together Like Never Before In This New Song
Jun . 2 . 2017Rishi Kapoor Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor
May . 26 . 2017Here’s What Happened When Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif Bumped Into Each Other At Karan Johar’s Party
May . 16 . 2017Who’s That Hottie With Ranbir Kapoor In These Brand New Photos?
May . 11 . 2017Whoaa! Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone & Ranbir Kapoor Might Come Together For A Movie
Jagga Jasoos
Jun . 2 . 2017Watch Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor Dancing Together Like Never Before In This New Song
Apr . 13 . 2017Jagga Jasoos Finally Has A Release Date
Feb . 9 . 2017You Won’t Believe How Many Songs ‘Jagga Jasoos’ Has
Feb . 6 . 2017Video: Katrina Kaif Just Cut Anurag Basu’s Hair & His Reaction Was Priceless!
Dec . 20 . 2016VIDEO: The Trailer Of Jagga Jasoos Is Out And It’s Worth The Wait!
Aug . 8 . 2016Finally: The Release Date Of Ranbir Kapoor & Katrina Kaif’s ‘Jagga Jasoos’ Has Been Revealed
COMMENTS
More Bollywood

Bollywood

"I Am Not Answerable To Anyone" - Shruti Hassan On Rumours Of Her Lip Job
Jun . 7 . 2017
1

Bollywood

Guess Who: This Bollywood Actor Got Surgery To Have An Enhanced Butt!
Jun . 7 . 2017
3

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of AbRam And Him
Jun . 7 . 2017
3

Bollywood

This Photo Of Kajol Cycling In Maldives Is The Coolest Thing You'll See Today!
Jun . 6 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Rumour Has It: This Bollywood Actress Wants To Replace Disha Patani In Baaghi 2
Jun . 6 . 2017
15

Bollywood

Gauahar Khan Was Called Pakistani By A Hater - Here's How She Responded
Jun . 6 . 2017
17

Bollywood

Photo: Kareena Kapoor Chilling With Rhea Kapoor
Jun . 6 . 2017
7

Bollywood

Here's How Kajol's Sister Tanishaa Mukerji Avoided A Question About Karan Johar
Jun . 6 . 2017
11

Bollywood

Imtiaz Ali Just Shared These Super Cute Throwback Photos Of Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone
Jun . 6 . 2017
11

Bollywood

"I Was Heartbroken When She Dated Others" - Salman Khan
Jun . 6 . 2017
171

Bollywood

After Acting & Singing, Alia Bhatt Is All Set To Be A Producer!
Jun . 6 . 2017
12

Bollywood

Photos: Sara Ali Khan & Harshvardhan Kapoor Arrived Together At Saif Ali Khan's House
Jun . 6 . 2017
7
VIEW MORE