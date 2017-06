Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra was recently spotted leaving the city and boy-oh-boy, he looked soo good. White t-shirt paired with grey tracks layered with a jacket having cool appliques all over, upgraded that easy casual attire in a jiffy.

Sidharth Malhotra

He styled his look with these colourful sneakers and we loved that addition to his look. With hair styled to perfection, he had the mandatory celebrity accessory on— Sunglasses.

Want colourful sneakers?