Divya Khosla Kumar

Divya Khosla Kumar was spotted at the airport giving us some summer inspiration with her easy breezy skirt. But that’s not the only thing we noticed. She wore a midi skirt from Hathi featuring a burnt marsala belt that matched her Gucci kicks. These Gucci kicks have seem to gain some serious popularity numbers among the Bollywood fashionistas. We even spotted Parineeti Chopra wear the same kicks few weeks back.

Parineeti Chopra

Looks like we too need to get our hands on these gorgeous kicks ASAP!

