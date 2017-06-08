3 Things We Absolutely Love About Jacqueline Fernandez’s Airport Look

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez is by far the most adorable actress we have ever come across. From the way she talks, to the way she carries herself, this girl is nothing but a ball of quirk and good vibes. We spotted her recently at the airport where she sported a look true to her personality—Quirky and fun! Here are 3 things we loved in her look comprising of a pair of denims.

1. Her slogan sweatshirt because she came as a queen and left as a legend!

2. Her see-through glasses as she’s the chic-est geek we have ever seen.

3. Her gorgeous Gucci backpack because we love her athleisure style!

Tell us what was your favourite thing from her look?

