Dimple Kapadia Is The Perfect Muse To Designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla



This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Dimple Kapadia wear Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They have been her favourite designers and in turn, she too has been a muse to them. She brought in her birthday last night in a stunning creation by this designer duo from their architectural collection. It was a voluminous lehenga paired with an off-shoulder wrapped top. She styled this look with a statement neckpiece and dainty earrings. She generally opts for more Indian silhouettes but this was a fresh take and we loved how she looked here.

Wishing this evergreen fashionista a very Happy Birthday!

