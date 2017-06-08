Dimple Kapadia Is The Perfect Muse To Designers Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Sanaa Shah Jun . 8 . 2017


This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Dimple Kapadia wear Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. They have been her favourite designers and in turn, she too has been a muse to them. She brought in her birthday last night in a stunning creation by this designer duo from their architectural collection. It was a voluminous lehenga paired with an off-shoulder wrapped top. She styled this look with a statement neckpiece and dainty earrings. She generally opts for more Indian silhouettes but this was a fresh take and we loved how she looked here.

Wishing this evergreen fashionista a very Happy Birthday!

If you want to send in your wishes. Leave your messages for her in the comments below.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Dimpe Kapadia
