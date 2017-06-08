Fatima Sana Sheikh Was Slammed For Wearing A Swimsuit During Ramzan

A post shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh (@fatimasanashaikh) on Jun 6, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Fatima Sana Sheikh bowled us over with her phenomenal performance in Dangal. Her next film is also with Aamir Khan, and we are pretty sure she’s here to stay! The actress recently posted a couple of gorgeous photos of herself in a swimsuit – check it out here! Honestly, we thought she looked beautiful and sexy, but a certain section of the society begs to differ.

Soon after Fatima shared the photos, hate comments started pouring in against her. Netizens shamed her for wearing a swimsuit and dressing inappropriately during the holy month of Ramzan.

Here are some of the comments she received:

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Tsk tsk! What kind of a society do we live in?! Fatima is yet to respond to these comments.