    • Fatima Sana Sheikh Was Slammed For Wearing A Swimsuit During Ramzan

    Sukriti Gumber Jun . 8 . 2017

    Fatima Sana Sheikh bowled us over with her phenomenal performance in Dangal. Her next film is also with Aamir Khan, and we are pretty sure she’s here to stay! The actress recently posted a couple of gorgeous photos of herself in a swimsuit – check it out here! Honestly, we thought she looked beautiful and sexy, but a certain section of the society begs to differ.

    Soon after Fatima shared the photos, hate comments started pouring in against her. Netizens shamed her for wearing a swimsuit and dressing inappropriately during the holy month of Ramzan.

    Here are some of the comments she received:

    Source: Instagram
    Source: Instagram
    Source: Instagram
    Source: Instagram
    Source: Instagram
    Source: Instagram

    Tsk tsk! What kind of a society do we live in?! Fatima is yet to respond to these comments.

    12
    TAGS
    Fatima Sana Sheikh





    • Related Stories
    Fatima Sana Sheikh
    Dec . 27 . 2016Dangal Girls Fatima & Sanya Just Recreated This Andaz Apna Apna Song
    COMMENTS
    More Bollywood

    Bollywood

    Yay! Here's Some Good News For Kareena Kapoor Fans!
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    12
    Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput

    Bollywood

    Sushant Singh Rajput Opens Up On His Breakup With Ankita Lokhande
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    129

    Bollywood

    Mamta Kulkarni Declared Absconder In Drug Case!
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    14

    Bollywood

    Lisa Haydon Just Shared The Cutest Photo Of Her Baby Boy Zack
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    11
    Sunny Leone (Source: Instagram)

    Bollywood

    This Video Of Sunny Leone Bathing A Dog Is The Cutest Thing We've Seen All Morning
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    2

    Bollywood

    This Bollywood Couple Is Now Officially Divorced
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    9

    Bollywood

    Photo: Sonam Kapoor's Massive PDA For Boyfriend Anand Ahuja!
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    19

    Bollywood

    This Actor Changed His Lifestyle Completely After Salman Khan Called Him A 'Fat Cow'
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    11

    Bollywood

    Video: When Ranveer Singh Got Annoyed With A Fan For Taking Deepika's Name
    Jun . 8 . 2017
    24

    Bollywood

    Ileana D'Cruz Is Holidaying In Fiji With Her Boyfriend And The Photos Are Super Dreamy
    Jun . 7 . 2017
    9

    Bollywood

    Here's A Glimpse Of Dhanush and Kajol's New Movie!
    Jun . 7 . 2017
    7

    Bollywood

    Guess Which Bollywood Actor Is Chilling With Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough In LA
    Jun . 7 . 2017
    7
    VIEW MORE